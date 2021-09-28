Sources: 2 Columbus narcotics officers arrested after FBI raids

Columbus police officers John Kotchkoski and Marco Merino were both arrested by the FBI on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus police narcotics officers were arrested after the FBI raided their homes on Tuesday, sources tell 10TV's Lacey Crisp.

John Kotchkoski, 33, is currently listed in the Delaware County jail. There are no charges listed, but the arresting agency was listed as the FBI.

Marco Merino, 44, was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest, Ohio. No charges were listed, but records indicated the case is for federal court.

10TV crews saw Columbus police and the FBI go in and out of Merino's Columbus home and collect boxes of evidence Tuesday evening.

Sources say the two officers will likely make an appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

Sources tell me the FBI raided the homes of two Columbus Police narcotics officers. John Kotchkoski and Marco Merino were both taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/9Sm3ZdWGSV — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) September 29, 2021

10TV reached out to the Columbus Division of Police, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Department of Public Safety for comment, but they have not responded.