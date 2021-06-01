Sources: Elaine Bryant to be named new Columbus chief of police

Bryant will replace Thomas Quinlan, who served as chief of police from February 2019 to January of this year, when he was asked to step down by Ginther.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has chosen Elaine Bryant as the city’s next chief of police, according to multiple sources close to the process.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said she couldn't confirm the hire but expects an announcement to come this week.

In the months following, the city invested more than $38,000 toward a nationwide search for the next candidate.

This marks the first time the City of Columbus has hired a police chief from outside the division.

Prior to her new role, Bryant served as a deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department, and has 21 years of law enforcement under her belt.

During her time with Detroit PD, Bryant served as a liaison between faith-based organizations and the department, and was also responsible for creating community relations projects with the city.

During a town hall on May 19, Bryant promised to increase community reactions and police morale if selected for the position.

"You have to humanize that badge," Bryant said. "A lot of people look at police officers and say 'oh, they're a cop.' They're mothers, they're fathers, they're uncles, they're brothers."