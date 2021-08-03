Some Westerville students return back to full-time in-person learning

Students and staff in Westerville City Schools will wear masks and sanitize regularly.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Students in Westerville will begin their week back in the classrooms all five days as part of their “Together again" plan.

The plan includes those students who chose hybrid learning going into this second semester transitioning to full in-person learning with several precautions taking place.

Students and staff in Westerville City Schools will wear masks and sanitize regularly. The district has also moved furniture in classrooms and other spaces to create three feet of distancing between students.

At lunch, distancing will be implemented, and transparent barriers installed to help divide space between students.

District leaders said about 70% of the time students will be able to sit one child per seat when riding the bus to and from school. Seats immediately behind the bus driver will be left open to allow spacing behind the driver.

The plan was reviewed by health officials at both Delaware County Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Superintendent John Kellogg said while the district is taking several measures to keep students and staff safe, the community also needs to do its part to ensure in-person learning continues.

“We are bringing our students back full time and we need to do so as safe as possible so we're not contributing to community spread and so that our schools are not subjected to community spread,” Kellogg said. “We ask that everybody do what we know is necessary so we can prevent the spread of the virus and continue to bring out students back safe and healthy.”