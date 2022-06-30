Some Red, White & BOOM! fans waiting 30+ hours to see display

Spectators could officially begin setting up at 6 p.m. Thursday. The show is at 10 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friday marks the return of Red, White & BOOM! in downtown Columbus. The massive display has been on hiatus since 2019, due to the pandemic. For some neighbors, waiting overnight to save their spot will make the event’s return all the more sweeter.

“We got here today probably what about 5, about 5 o'clock, and that's late for us,” said Robin Fisher.

Fisher and her cousin almost lost their spot, but luckily, an old friend was waiting.

“When we got here she said ‘where in the hell have you been?! I've saved your spot!’” said Fisher.

Kim Starr from Upper Arlington arrived to claim her spot at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Starr has been coming to Red, White & BOOM! for 40 years.

“I've only missed three,” she said.

Starr and Fisher met waiting for the event six years ago and have seen each other every year since.

“It just shows that how much love, how much we love this, and how much we've missed it for the past two years,” Starr said. “We're connected and we'll be connected forever as long as they come.”

“Every year we meet here at the same place, same time,” Fisher said.