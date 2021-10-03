Some members of Black community describe start of Derek Chauvin trial as 'opening up an unhealed wound'

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, jury selection began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death sparked protests all over the country, including in Columbus.

The saying goes that what heals all wounds is time, but some in Linden say Floyd’s death is still fresh on their minds.

“I don’t now George Floyd, but it was over the limit, over the limit. We had to watch it on TV," said Robin James.

Cell phone video showed Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The county medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death as homicide because his heart stopped as police restrained him.

This week bring back a haunting memory for Stu Hampton.

“When you see George Floyd, it brings back that pain. Now you have to go through a relapse and go through everything that you just went through,” Hampton said.

Those same eyes will be watching Chauvin stand trial for second-degree murder. Some who are still young are still trying to process what it all means.

“Anything could happen at any time,” said Jay'Shawn Price. “Black people shouldn’t be killed because of their skin color.”

Having to relive this tragedy reminds Shelah Blanchard just how prevalent cases like this one are.

Blanchard, a community activist, has marched in protest of Floyd's death since last summer.

Her hope is for every person of color who has been killed by police, from Floyd to Andre’ Hill to get the justice they deserve.

Blanchard said that starts with this trial. “People are tired. What I want to see is change overall. I have to take that pain and turn it into a purpose,” she said.