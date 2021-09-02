Some central Ohio residents discuss their winter-related names

10TV spoke with multiple central Ohioans with winter-y names about the current cold weather.

We are right in the middle of a cold snap, to let you know winter is here and not leaving anytime soon.

While it will eventually end, for some, winter is a season 365 days a year.

For Susan Ice, her favorite part of the season is snowball fights.

“Usually they go ‘oh that's not your name’ and then I say ‘yeah, it really is’ and then they go ‘oh that's so cool’ and I say ‘the coolest,’” Ice said.

But when you’re talking cool, you have to talk to Jim Chill from Westerville.

“Well I don't dislike it, I mean, yeah, it's a nice change…well today was a little too chilly actually,” Chill said.

And right here on 10TV, you'll meet Krista Frost.

“Everyone expects that, yeah, I would like the snow, that I'm a meteorologist, and I'm super into the weather and Christmas and it couldn't be more opposite,” Frost said.

While frost and sunshine don't mix, Krista can't get enough.

“I prefer the sunshine,” Frost said.

And so does Teresa Spring.

“I just love that time of year,” said Spring.