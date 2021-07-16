Some Arena District neighbors aren’t happy with outdoor drinking proposal

More than 300 neighbors signed a petition to have the proposal changed to remove McFerson Commons Park from the DORA area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, Columbus will be busy with games for the Columbus Crew and Columbus Clippers. Currently, fans can only drink inside, but a new proposal by City Council would make drinking outside a reality.

The city is looking to create a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in the Arena District. The DORA would run along Nationwide Boulevard and include Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, and Lower.com Field.

The proposal says people would able to buy alcohol from some bars and restaurants and take them outside and other spots during home games for the Blue Jackets, the Clippers and the Crew.

This would start three hours before a game and last until midnight.

“I think the base concern is obviously the trash…I think that'll be an issue with cups and stuff,” said Vince Campise, lives nearby.

If you look at this map of the proposal from Council, you'll see when DORA is activated, these red sections would be open for drinking. But people who live near McFerson Commons Park said there aren't businesses there.

Three-hundred and fifty neighbors from surrounding buildings signed a petition saying they hope council will change their proposal to keep the park area out.

“This area is kind of that buffer that little gem in the middle of the city,” said Campise.