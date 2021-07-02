Slow down for Canada geese or wind up with fines, jail time

Did you know you could be fined up to $250 and spend 30 days in jail for intentionally running over a goose?

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all been there. A standstill in the middle of the road at a personal crossroads between “You’ve got to be kidding me” and “Gee, aren’t they cute?”

Yet, many people might read this story and, at the end, won’t see the point.

Jaimie Zydorczyk hopes those people will see differently.

“This has happened to me twice in the last two weeks,” she said.

Last week near Pickerington, she took a photo of a Canada goose on the side of the road after a driver, Zydorczyk says, barreled through the roadway while a flock of geese was making their way across. One goose died. Another, the one in the image below, was wrapped up and taken to a rehabilitation center. It prompted Zydorczyk to record future incidents with geese.

Thursday, she took a video. While recording the geese in the middle of a Pickerington area roadway she says someone drove around the long line of cars on the right side and barely missed the animals.

“People are impatient, of course, but unfortunately, there was no way they didn’t see everyone stopped for a large group of geese,” she said.

She took the vehicle's plate number and reported it to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She posted to Facebook and was met with overwhelming support for bringing awareness to the issue.

“It’s just really, really sad,” she said. “And, it’s also illegal.”

She’s right.

In Ohio, it’s against the law to hurt migratory game birds, like geese, by means or aid of, among other things, a motor-driven conveyance or motor vehicle.

An offense that is punishable by up to $250 or 30 days in jail, per bird, according to ODNR. The organization says it has fielded 12 reports since 2017 but says it’s a possibility the reason for not receiving more is simply because people, in general, are unaware they can report this type of crime.

It’s also against federal law, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, where an agreement between the United States and Great Britain (on behalf of Canada) helps to protect Canada geese.

Tyler Eldred with ODNR says federal and state protection extends to the bird’s nest and eggs saying it is illegal for any person, agency or organization to take or attempt to take any bird, nest or egg outside of the regular hunting season without a special permit from the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“If people don’t stop because they don’t care, maybe they’ll stop if they know they may get a fine,” Zydorczyk said.

Zydorczyk doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble and she says she doesn’t consider herself an activist. She simply wants some of you to see things differently.