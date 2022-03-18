Police: Person picking up litter finds skeletal remains in northeast Columbus

The remains were found in the 3000 block E. Dublin Granville Road Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after skeletal remains were found by someone picking up trash in northeast Columbus.

Police say the person was cleaning up litter along the 3000 block E. Dublin Granville Road on Thursday around 8 p.m. when they found the remains.

The circumstances surrounding the individual's death are unknown at this time, according to police.

The remains were taken to the Franklin County Coroner's Office for investigation.