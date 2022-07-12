Authorities can't ID victim, suspect in Groveport workplace shooting; were here under 'non-lawful status'

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said both were here under “non-lawful status.”

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Authorities say they have not released the names of the woman and man killed in a domestic situation at a warehouse in Groveport because the names they provided to their employer were fraudulent.

Lt. Josh Short with the Groveport Police Department said a detective met with investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tuesday morning and attempted to identify the victim and suspect through fingerprints, but the results were inconclusive.

The incident happened early Monday morning inside the SK Food Group located on Toy Road. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers from Groveport and other agencies were dispatched to the facility on report of an active shooter.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the incident involved a woman and a man who were both temporary employees at the facility.

Police say the man approached the woman in the locker area of the business and shot her multiple times before fleeing the building.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

After fleeing the building, police say the suspect ran into the middle of the street and laid in the street for cars to run over him.

After the cars stopped, he climbed a utility pole down the road was killed after coming into contact with the power lines.

Police also said it appears there was an attempt by the suspect to shoot himself and there was some sort of failure on his part or by the weapon.

No other employees were injured, according to police. The firearm involved in the incident has not been recovered.

Short said other employees thought to be friendly with or associated with both the victim and suspect have been reluctant to speak with authorities.

Detectives are working to establish their identities through other means.

Statement from SK Food Group released Monday

“Our concerns and thoughts are with our team members who were affected by this terrible incident – the two team members involved directly in the incident as well as our work family, at large. At this time, we can confirm that both individuals involved are deceased. We are doing everything that we can to cooperate with the authorities, and cannot comment further on the situation. As more information becomes available, it will be shared, as appropriate.