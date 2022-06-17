Sites to drop off food spoiled from power outage set up in Columbus

The sites will be open Saturday for a one-time drop off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is hosting multiple sites on Saturday for people to drop off spoiled food due to the significant power outages this week.

In a press release, the city said the recreation and community centers listed below will accept bagged trash from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barnett, 1184 Barnett Rd.

Beatty, 247 N. Ohio Ave.

Dodge, 667 Sullivant Ave.

Glenwood, 1888 Fairmont Ave.

Linden, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

Marion Franklin, 2801 Lockbourne Rd.

Whetstone, 3923 N. High S

The service is a one-time drop-off and the sites will accept trash that is bagged. Bulk container items will not be accepted.

The city said this will help alleviate the refuse containers that are at full capacity and prevent overflow trash.