Sisters, 8 and 10, die from injuries in west Columbus house fire

A 7-year-old girl remains at Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second young girl has died following a west Columbus house fire this week, fire officials confirm.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter told 10TV that an 8-year-old girl passed away and a 10-year-old girl died Thursday night. A 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The names of the girls have not been released. A family member told 10TV that all three girls are sisters.

Firefighters battled the flames at the house on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Crews saw heavy smoke and a large fire when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found the girls and a 22-year-old man, later identified as Robert Taylor, on the home's second floor. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, Geitter said.

Firefighters said a woman, who is the girls' mother according to a family member, was also found outside of the home when crews arrived. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and her condition was described as stable.

"He had the world ahead of him," said Stacy Bennett, a woman who told 10TV that her children grew up with Taylor. "He was getting his life on track, he's got a baby now, and he's working and doing the best he could, you know. "