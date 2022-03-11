'No more violence': Sister of Marion man killed in shooting calls for peace

The Marion Police Department said it's investigating two separate drive-by shootings that appear to be retaliatory in response to Charles Feliciano's death.

MARION, Ohio — The sister of a man who was killed earlier this week in a Marion shooting is asking for peace.

The Marion Police Department said it's investigating two separate drive-bys that appear to be retaliatory in response to Charles Feliciano's death.

Feliciano was shot on Wednesday on North Main Street when police said there was an altercation with another person. Feliciano died from his injuries at Grant Medical Center.

Police arrested Christian Gutierrez on murder charges and Faith Scheitler was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

The sheriff's office shared a message on its Facebook page from Feliciano's sister, Sarita Lawrence.

Lawrence wrote the outpouring of support for her has been overwhelming and it speaks to how cherished her brother was.

However, Lawrence said there does not need to be more violence.

"My family begs you for time to process this loss without anymore violence. My brother deserves to be celebrated peacefully and with all of us who love him surrounding him and at his side while he’s laid to rest." Lawrence wrote. "Our hearts can’t handle the loss of another young man in this community. Please... no more violence."