1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on state Route 104 in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in southeast Columbus, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter.

Columbus police say a black Toyota drove off the eastbound lane of state Route 104, near U.S. Route 33 around 1:30 p.m. When the vehicle left the roadway, it crashed into trees.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to Geitter.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

