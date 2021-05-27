Simone Biles, 'Gold Over America' tour coming to Nationwide Arena in October

The show will spotlight each gymnast performing segments from their routine mixed with career highlights and personal videos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gold-medalist and Columbus native Simone Biles and a team of female gymnastic champions will be coming to Nationwide Arena in October for the "Gold Over America" tour.

The tour comes to Columbus on Oct. 19.

The show features a team of gymnasts spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Biles will be joined by Dancing With The Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, NCAA National Champion Katelyn Ohashi and other gymnasts.