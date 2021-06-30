ShotSpotter expanded to Near East Side of Columbus

The gun detection technology sends information to officers when a gun is fired, allowing them to get to the scene more quickly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has expanded its gun detection technology to cover additional ground on the east side of the city on Wednesday.

ShotSpotter detects when gunshots are fired and sends location information to police officers in the neighborhood.

With an additional three square miles added in the Near East Side, ShotSpotter now covers 12 square miles of Columbus. ShotSpotter already exists in the Hilltop, Linden and south side neighborhoods.

“ShotSpotter allows officers to respond to gunfire before 911 is called, and even without any 911 calls. This has enabled officers to locate victims and render aid more quickly, and ultimately helps us make more arrests to get violent offenders off the streets,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Richard Bash.