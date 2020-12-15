Police exchange gunfire with suspect at south Columbus auto parts store

No police officers were injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning at an auto parts store on the city's south side.

Police went to investigate a theft at the Pick-n-Pull located at 2716 Groveport Road near Wilson Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

According to police, while investigating, someone fired shots at the officers and at least one officer returned fire.

It's not known yet if a suspect was hit. No officers were hurt.

Officers are searching the area, but no arrests have been made at this point.

It's not clear on the number of suspects that are involved in this incident.