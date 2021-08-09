Police: Shots fired toward off-campus house party near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were fired outside a house party near the Ohio State campus early Friday morning after police say a group of males attempted to enter and were asked to leave.



Police responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 1:20 a.m. at a home near Tuller Street and Woodruff Avenue.



According to a safety notice issued by the university, a group of unknown males told partygoers they would return after being asked to leave when they initially tried to join the party.



Minutes later, a black vehicle pulled up in front of the home and a suspect fired multiple shots before driving away, according to the notice. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.