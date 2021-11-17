Shots fired in Short North; 1 person cut by shattered glass

The shots were fired in the area of High Street and 3rd Street around 9:40 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple shots were fired in the Shorth North Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

Columbus Police Watch Commander Larry Yates said they received multiple calls for shots fired in the area of Third Avenue, east of High Street around 9:40 p.m.

Yates said the gunshots occurred during a drive-by incident. Multiple shell casings were found.

One person was cut by glass that was shattered by a bullet. The person was walking to a car when a bullet hit the glass.

Police are talking with witnesses to find out what happened.