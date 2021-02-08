Shots fired outside Short North restaurant; no one hurt

Columbus police said the shots were fired just before midnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No one was hurt after gunshots were fired outside a Short North restaurant late Sunday night.

Columbus police said the shots were fired just before midnight outside Local Cantina near North High Street and West Poplar Avenue.

When officers responded, they found multiple shell casings out front and the business damaged by the gunfire.

Stormi Roelle, a bartender at Local Cantina, says a bullet just missed her.

"My face was about 3 feet away. It was really close," she said.

"This is as close as I've ever been. I mean I've never been in a shooting. I've never been that close to something like that."