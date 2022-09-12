Police: Teens fire shots at homeowner after vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police spoke with a homeowner who reported seeing a group of teens breaking into cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of teens fired shots at a woman who was chasing them after police said the teens were caught vandalizing cars in northeast Columbus on Friday.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Oaks Shadow Drive in the Preserve neighborhood around 7:33 p.m.

A sergeant on the scene spoke with a homeowner who reported seeing a group of teens breaking into cars. As he went to confront them, he noticed they were armed and returned to his residence.

Police said the homeowner's wife got into her vehicle and chased them for about one block. The teens fired three shots and struck the woman's car. No one was injured. Police found three shell casings in the area.

Detectives stayed on the scene and spoke with potential witnesses. There's no word on if any suspects have been arrested.