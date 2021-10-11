Police: At least 20 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Polaris-area salon

Two people are in custody after an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of PENZONE Salon and Spa near Polaris.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating reports of shots fired between two vehicles in the parking lot of a Polaris-area salon on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired after 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of PENZONE Salon and Spa near South Old State Road and Polaris Parkway.

Police said at least 20 shots were fired in the incident.

One of the drivers involved remained at the scene. Police said the second suspect was later taken into custody nearby.

Police have not reported any injuries. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Around the same time, police said a woman was involved in a crash nearby and taken to the hospital. Police could not confirm if the incident was related to the shooting.

In a statement provided to 10TV, the salon’s president, Debbie Penzone, said the incident didn’t involve anyone associated with their business.

The company is working with investigators and has provided Columbus police with security footage from the scene, according to Penzone.

Full statement from Debbie Penzone:

"Today, around 12:30pm, there were reports of gunfire as a vehicle egressed through our team member parking area and a second vehicle was abandoned. The fact that this incident happened on our salon property was coincidence as the matter didn’t involve anyone associated with our business. We are currently collaborating with CPD, providing them access to all security footage from the scene. The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority and we are so relieved that no one was affected by this unfortunate incident."