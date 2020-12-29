x
Police: Shots fired at officers outside southeast Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say shots were intentionally fired at officers early Tuesday morning outside a church in southeast Columbus.

According to police, two officers were parked at the First Church of God located at 3480 Refugee Road just after 3 a.m.

The officers had stopped at the church to complete a report on a non-related incident when several shots were fired in their direction.

Neither officer was hit by the shots. A sign near the church's entrance was hit.

Several shell casings were found near the entrance of a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).