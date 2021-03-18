Police: Shots fired at Easton Town Center, nobody injured

Columbus police say the shooting stemmed from a fight. No one was hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police responded to shots fired at Easton Town Center Thursday night.

It happened around 9:51 p.m. near the 3900 block of Townsfair Way. Police said the incident occurred between the Cheesecake Factory and Trader Joe's.

When officers got there they talked to two men who say they got in a fight with another person. That person fired a gun at them and then drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.

Neither of the men was hit by the gunfire.