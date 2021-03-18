Police: Shots fired at Easton Town Center, nobody injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police responded to shots fired at Easton Town Center Thursday night.
It happened around 9:51 p.m. near the 3900 block of Townsfair Way. Police said the incident occurred between the Cheesecake Factory and Trader Joe's.
Authorities spoke with two men who said they got into a fight with another person. That person fired a gun and then drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.
When officers got there they talked to two men who say they got in a fight with another person. That person fired a gun at them and then drove off in a silver Dodge Charger.
Neither of the men was hit by the gunfire.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).