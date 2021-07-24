Shots fired after crash involving Columbus police; BCI investigating

The crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle happened early Saturday morning at Fountain Lane and East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an incident of shots fired and a crash involving a Columbus police cruiser and another vehicle.

The crash happened early Saturday morning at Fountain Lane and East Main Street, according to Columbus police.

As of early Saturday morning, police said it was unclear exactly what led up to the gunfire or who might have fired.

Investigators said no one was hurt.