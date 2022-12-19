Short-term rental where 3 people were injured in shooting not registered with city

Two men are in critical condition following a shooting at a North Fourt Street residence in the University District.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus residence where three men were shot early Monday morning is supposed to be registered as a short term rental property, but according to the Franklin County Auditor's website, it isn't.

According to the city of Columbus, "The License Section of the Department of Public Safety is responsible for registering eligible hosts and for administering enforcement of the City's short-term rental regulations.” A short term rental, according to the city, is defined as "a rental of all or portion of your home for periods of less than 30 nights."

The owner of 2026 North Fourth Street paid a $150 fine earlier this year for not registering the property and will keep getting fined until its registered, according to the auditor's office.

In January of this year the city sent a letter to registered short term rental owners warning them that anyone owning a short-term rental without a license can face civil and/or criminal penalties.

The property was listed on Vrbo, but has since been taken down.

Just after midnight, police responded to the property after reports of a shooting. Detectives say three men listed in their 20s suffered gun shot wounds. Two of the men are in critical condition.

A shattered back window of the property revealed some of the damage.

A man who lives on other side of the duplex, who told 10TV he’s the owner, says a woman booked the residence and checked in at 8 p.m. He said there wasn’t a party and didn’t hear any arguing prior to the shooting.

He said he woke up early Monday morning to what he said was about 12 gun shots.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Maddie McCain who lives nearby said she walks by the duplex all the time and never knew it was a short-term rental.

She says because the shooters are still at large she’s glad she’s leaving for town for a while.

“It’s pretty scary. I’m glad we are headed home to my mom’s house for the holidays," McCain said.