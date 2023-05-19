Vendors upset about city mandating food carts in Short North close by midnight

Due to current legislation, food trucks in the Short North were already mandated to shut down operations by 2:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday, city leaders announced more safety measures for the nightlife scene in the Short North Arts District.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he’s issuing an executive order mandating that food carts shut down at midnight in an effort to deter violence.

Current legislation for food trucks, which started at the beginning of May, defines when mobile food carts can operate. They must be shut down by 2:30 a.m. and completely off the street by 3 a.m.

Adam Wallace is the owner of Feed the Need Food Carts. He said Ginther's announcement came as a shock to him after he learned about it from a friend.

“It means you're out of business. They've already restricted hours where you can operate, they’ve already restricted the times when you can operate,” said Wallace.

Wallace said this will impact at least 55 licensed vendors that operate in the Short North.

“Restaurants don’t close until 11 p.m. We're not trying to compete with the restaurants,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said he plans to sign the executive order Thursday night.

"I’m asking everybody to step up and do their part to make sure that this neighborhood and neighborhoods throughout the city remain safe,” he said.

During Thursday's announcement, Ginther called for a voluntary curfew and asked that restaurants and bars close at midnight. The curfew would only be on the weekends until further notice.

Additionally, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced that more officers will be patrolling the area from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.