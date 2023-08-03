City extends paid parking times in Short North

The extended time for paid parking in the Short North will go into effect on Aug. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is extending paid parking in the Short North Arts District because of increased demand for late-night parking.

Paid parking on North High Street, Goodale Street and side streets will be extended to midnight instead of 10 p.m. The new time limit will also impact city-operated parking lots on Greenwood Avenue and Eden Alley.

City leaders say the extended parking will also support safety and access.

“Extending paid parking to midnight on these high-demand streets will help to encourage turnover, particularly on the weekends when the Short North experiences more late-night visitors and use of the High Street corridor curb lane,” said Justin Goodwin, Administrator of Mobility and Parking Services. “As always with adjustments made to on-street parking in the Short North Parking District, the intent is to support availability and access.”

The extended parking times will go into effect on Aug. 23. The city broke down the current hourly parking rates for the area.

High Street and immediate side streets from Goodale Street to 9th Avenue – $1 per hour for 3 hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $2 per hour 4 p.m. to midnight

Goodale Street – $1 per hour, 8 a.m. to midnight

The city Greenwood Avenue and Eden Alley parking lots – $1 per hour for 3 hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $2 per hour 4 p.m. to midnight

Paid parking time restrictions on residential permit parking streets will remain unchanged, with permit-only parking in place daily from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In May, city leaders restricted parking on High Street between Goodale Street to 5th Avenue to help deter violent crime that was happening in the area. In June, the city scaled back parking restrictions to allow street parking along the southbound lanes of High Street between Goodale Street and Fifth Avenue. Street parking along the northbound lanes of High Street was not allowed after 10 p.m.