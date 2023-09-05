1 dead in early morning Short North shooting

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North High Street at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed early Sunday morning in the Short North, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It's the latest incident in a disturbing trend of gun violence in the popular neighborhood centered on North High Street that includes many shops, restaurants and bars.

Police told 10TV News that the shooting occurred in the 900 block of North High at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said officers in the area heard the incident and responded.

Authorities confirmed no other injuries resulted from the shooting, but did not have information specific to any arrests.

This follows last weekend's Short North shootings when 10 people were hurt. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate that chaotic incident, which ended with officers firing their weapons.