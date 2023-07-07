Short North bar closes after multiple lawsuits, loss of liquor license

The agreement states the owner of Julep had to pay more than $69,000 in back and future rent as well as attorney fees.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bar in the Short North which lost its liquor license and where a man was beaten to death last year has closed its doors.

According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records, Julep reached an agreement with its landlord to leave the premises at the end of June. The bar was located at 1014 North High Street.

The agreement states the owner of Julep had to pay more than $69,000 in back and future rent as well as attorney fees.

Gregory Coleman Jr. was fatally beaten outside of Julep on Sept. 5, 2022. Chrystian Foster and Dwayne Cummings, both of whom have been charged in his death, were working as security for Julep, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Coleman's family in January 2023.