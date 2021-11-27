Shoppers give Small Business Saturday the spotlight it deserves

Small Business Saturday shines a light on why small businesses are important within the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Christmas shopping is in full swing in central Ohio and Saturday was all about giving small and local businesses the shine with Small Business Saturday.

For Maria Gary and Adrea Le, they made it their mission to shop local at one of their favorite stores, Sole Classic, in Columbus.

“Everything that you see here is unique and different,” said Le.

The store sells premium sneakers and apparel.

"We don't want to lose this store we don't want to lose what makes us so unique here in Columbus. So, giving back and keeping them afloat when they've given so much back to us is just important and I think it's an easy decision,” said Gray.

That attitude from shoppers is what’s kept the clothing store Royal Factory going. It’s owned by Felicia Jimenez and her husband. It sits across the street from Ohio State University.

“We moved here in March so right after the pandemic let up a little bit the first time,” she said. They sell redesigned clothes.

She told 10TV that Small Business Saturday shines a light on why small businesses are important within the community.

"More people are shopping local I think they want to reinvest in their communities and just support what's around them,” said Jimenez.

The support is endless from Maria and Adrea. That makes Christmas shopping complete for them.