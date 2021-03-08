Man killed, 3 hurt in south Columbus shooting

Police told 10TV that the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Whittier Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other men injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Southern Orchards neighborhood of Columbus.

According to police, four men got into an argument that led to a shootout as they walked into the Whittier Food Market.

Police said two men were shot in the chest and two other men were shot in the leg during the shootout.

One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.