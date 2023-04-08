Police: 1 fatally shot at bar in Franklinton neighborhood

The shooting happened at a bar in the 1100 block of West Rich Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was fatally shot at a bar in the Franklinton neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to Tha Pakk Lounge, located in the 1100 block of West Rich Street, shortly after 3 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 3:32 a.m.

Columbus police told 10TV that no arrests have been made.