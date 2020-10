Police were called to the 1000 block of Studer avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A female is dead after a shooting near Roosevelt Park Sunday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the 1000 block of Studer avenue around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The female was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.