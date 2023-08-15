1 person seriously injured in shooting at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured in a shooting at a gas station Tuesday evening on the east side of Columbus.
Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called around 10 p.m. to the Speedway located at the corner of East Livingston Avenue and Brice Road on a report of a shooting.
Police said one person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.
Details surrounding what led up to the shooting and any possible suspects involved are unknown at this time.
Stay with 10TV for updates on this developing story
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.