Shooting on I-71 North leads to road closures Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A shooting took place on Interstate 71 North and 17th Avenue in Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The driver and victim of the shooting told police that another vehicle pulled up to him and fired one shot that struck him in the arm.

He was driving between 11th Ave. and 17th Ave and pulled over on I-71 just before the 17th Ave. exit when he called police.

The victim was taken to the Ohio State University Hospital, according to Columbus Police.