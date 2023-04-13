Shooting near Linden Community Center renews call to curb violence

On Wednesday, police say a 16-year-old was shot near the Linden Community Center and is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The call to end gun violence, especially near community centers and parks, is growing louder after a shooting Wednesday near the Linden Community Center.

A 16-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after police said he was shot in the chest. He is expected to survive.

“That’s hitting close to home,” said Alaina Jordan, a mom who lives near the community center.

Jordan said she was upset when she heard the news about what happened in her neighborhood.

“It is something, you know, that is serious... That’s something that we don’t want,” she said.

She suggested an increase in security could be the solution to solving the problem of gun violence near community parks and recreation centers.

“Maybe a higher security, more patrol in the area, especially if you know they are dangerous areas and especially with a rec center right here. Having that security to be here when it’s open - that would be better than nothing at all.”

But other Columbus residents are taking matters a step further.

Securban Living is a non-profit that was formed one year ago. Its founder, who is remaining anonymous for his safety, said this collaboration between the neighbors, city leaders and police, is what’s really needed.

“I have to protect my anonymity. And I also have to protect every neighbor of the thousands who are joining forces with us to privately document where, when and who commit crimes in our community,” he said.

He said he has already created a network of thousands of neighbors who share recordings from their home security cameras when shots are fired.

“There have been four murders within the boundaries of the networks that have been built. And out of those four, surveillance evidence was provided to detectives in the city. Three of those four have been solved and prosecuted and we expect a fourth one very shortly.”