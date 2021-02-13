Alleged drive-by shooting seriously injures man inside home near Green Lawn Cemetery

Officers were called to a report of shots fired around 6:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Tracy Circle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is in serious condition after he was shot in the back Saturday morning inside his home near Green Lawn Cemetery.

According to police, officers were called to a report of shots fired around 6:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Tracy Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the back after a bullet went through a wall of his home.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Another house was hit by gunfire in the 1500 block of Stimmel Road but no one was hit.

Witness told police that they saw a red SUV driving through the area and an unidentified passenger was hanging out the window firing gunshots.