Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Miles Jackson, 27, was killed in a confrontation with police in a Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital emergency room last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury voted against indicting officers with the Columbus Division of Police and security officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital involved in the fatal shooting of Miles Jackson last year.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said the grand jury’s verdict was announced on Oct. 26.

Jackson died on April 12, 2021 after a struggle with officers that started when they discovered he had a gun concealed in his sweatpants.

The incident began when paramedics were called to a convenience store for an unresponsive man, later identified as Jackson. After administering Narcan, he was taken to the hospital.

Jackson was treated and left the hospital against medical advice. An hour later, Westerville police were called to a Chase bank parking lot on a suspicious person call.

Officers found Jackson lying on a picnic table in a confused state. He was taken back to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

While being treated, Westerville police discovered he had warrants for his arrest and contact Columbus police who responded to take Jackson into custody.

During a pat down, the prosecutor’s office said Jackson reached into a front pocket and grabbed a firearm. Jackson fired his weapon and one officer returned fire.

A second Columbus officer retreated from the room for cover. Additional officers arrived and shouted commands at Jackson for approximately five minutes, urging him to put his hands up, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A Columbus officer who arrived at the hospital as backup used a Taser on Jackson. He fired his gun again and officers returned fire.

Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson, but he did not survive. No officers or hospital staff were injured.