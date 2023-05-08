Police: 21-year-old man in northeast Columbus shooting identified

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No information was provided on a possible suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus early Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Marcia Drive in the Arlington Park neighborhood at 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Chrishon Fisher with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Fisher dead at 3:31 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No information was provided on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.