1 killed, 1 injured in Mansfield shooting

Witnesses told police that a group of people fled from the scene, but additional information was not provided.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Mansfield Tuesday evening, police said.

At 8:20 p.m., the Mansfield Division of Police was called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Brookfield Drive. Police said dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired and a person being down in the hallway.

Arriving officers found two people who were shot.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other was being treated, but investigators did not provide additional details on the extent of their injuries.

Witnesses told police that a group of people fled from the scene. While police believe there is not any danger to the community, detectives did not provide information on possible suspects.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the subjects in this incident,” said. Lt. Robert Skroptis.