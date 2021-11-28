Man critical following shooting in Linden area; woman in custody

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody following a shooting early Sunday morning in the Linden area, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue.

Officers got to the scene and found a man shot in the front yard.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating because of the extent of the man's injuries.

A witness at the scene stated there was a fight before the man was shot.

The woman in custody has not been charged.