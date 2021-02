One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between I-71 in downtown Columbus and Alum Creek Drive due to a shooting investigation.

Columbus police said there was a shooting victim in a vehicle on I-70 near Alum Creek Drive reported just before noon Monday.

Police said they are still looking for the shooting scene.

The ramp from I-71 southbound to I-70 eastbound is also closed.