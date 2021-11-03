Shooting in Whitehall leaves one person in critical condition

Authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehall Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers said they found the man near a vehicle on Dimson Drive and Bucknell Road just after midnight.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he needed surgery and remains in critical condition.

Authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene. No word yet on that person's name or what led up to the shooting.