Shooting in Whitehall leaves one person in critical condition

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehall Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers said they found the man near a vehicle on Dimson Drive and Bucknell Road just after midnight.
The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he needed surgery and remains in critical condition.
Authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene. No word yet on that person's name or what led up to the shooting.
Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time.