x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Shooting in Whitehall leaves one person in critical condition

Authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene.
Credit: WBNS
Whitehall police tape off part of Bucknell Road after responding to a shooting early Thursday morning.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehall Thursday morning, according to police. 

Officers said they found the man near a vehicle on Dimson Drive and Bucknell Road just after midnight.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he needed surgery and remains in critical condition. 

Authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene. No word yet on that person's name or what led up to the shooting. 

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time. 