1 person killed in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person was killed after a shooting Sunday on the city's northeast side.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Jetway Boulevard near Stelzer Road, which is an industrial area not far from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Police say a male victim was found with bullet wounds laying in the middle of the street by someone who was headed to work.

A call about the shooting was received just after 7 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's currently no information about a suspect.