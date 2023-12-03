Police: Teen boy in critical condition following northeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in northeast Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue around 12:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. That boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in what officers described as critical condition.

Columbus police told 10TV that no arrests have been made at this time.