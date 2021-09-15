Police: 1 taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning in east Columbus, according to police.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Cunard Road and Cushing Road just after 1 a.m.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. The victim is now in surgery and expected to make it, police said.
Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.