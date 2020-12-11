Suspect critical after being shot by ATF agent during traffic stop in east Columbus

The shooting happened near the intersection of Kelton Avenue and East Fulton Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in critical condition after a shooting involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Thursday afternoon.

Columbus police say the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Kelton Avenue and East Fulton Street.

According to police, they were called to assist the ATF on a traffic stop when there was an "interaction" that led to an ATF agent firing a shot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police say all agents and officers are accounted for and are OK.