Suspect critical after being shot by ATF agent during traffic stop in east Columbus

The shooting happened near the intersection of Kelton Avenue and East Fulton Street.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/shutterstock.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in critical condition after a shooting involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Thursday afternoon.

Columbus police say the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Kelton Avenue and East Fulton Street. 

According to police, they were called to assist the ATF on a traffic stop when there was an "interaction" that led to an ATF agent firing a shot at the suspect. 

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center. 

Police say all agents and officers are accounted for and are OK.

The ATF continues the investigation.