1 person shot at Groveport facility; SWAT, several Columbus-area police agencies on scene

At least one person was shot at that location, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies in central Ohio were called to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning at a business in Groveport.

At approximately 5:22 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls from SK Food Group located on Toy Road. 

At least one person was shot at that location, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Employees at the business have been evacuated from the facility. SWAT officers are actively searching the building to make sure there is no threat.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police and Groveport Police Department are assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

