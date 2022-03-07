Man injured in shooting at downtown Columbus parking garage dies

Rayshawn Meeks, 34, died from injuries he sustained in the incident on March 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was shot at a parking garage in downtown Columbus last week has died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said 34-year-old Rayshawn Meeks has died from his injuries sustained in the incident on March 7.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an altercation in the garage on East Fulton Street around 9:40 a.m.

Arriving deputies found two men and a woman. The woman was yelling for help, according to Deputy Chief Rick Minerd with the sheriff's office.

When deputies went to intervene, Minerd said at least one of the people attacked and at least one shot was fired.

Authorities did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Minerd said the Ohio BCI has been asked to treat the incident as an officer-involved shooting, adding authorities have reason to believe that the officers did not fire shots.

No deputies were injured in the incident.